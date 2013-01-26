Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z Shoot “Suit & Tie” Video [PHOTOS]

Yesterday (January 25), Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z were is Los Angeles shooting the video for the former’s new single, “Suit & Tie.” From the photos, as expected, dress shirts, tuxedoes and bow ties will be featured heavily once the finished visual drops.

JT is seen holding an umbrella over him and Jigga as they walk back to the trailer. For a moment there it looked like the crooner was channeling his inner Fonzworth Bentley but they were just having fun on the set. Also, in a rare Twitter appearance, Hova revealed that they took time out to watch an NBA game. “Nets vs Grizzlies? Right now?! Oh the irony,” he tweeted along with the last pic below.

Earlier this week, Timberlake dropped the official lyric video for the song. The clip was polished with the singer appearing throughout, throwing on Tom Ford wears and going about the days business as he got groomed and freshly dipped. If you blinked, you may have missed the reveal that the album, The 20/20 Experience, will be in stores March 19.

Check out photos from the set of the “Suit & Tie” video in the gallery.

Photos: WENN.com

