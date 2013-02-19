Lil Wayne’s Top 3 Struggle Moments Of 2013, So Far [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne has got to chill, but he probably won’t. It’s only February, but the YMCMB rapper has already blessed us with a few prominent struggle moments in 2013.

Coincidentally they all entail the multiple platforms Weezy uses to share his thoughts, whether it be social media (Twitter), his music (the Young Money label) or the stage (use caution when handing Tunechi a mic on stage when he has some stuff to get off his chest). While an angry Weezy can lead to plenty of entertainment, it can come at the expense of others; ask Chris Bosh.

That said, here are the top 3 Struggle Moments of 2013 for Lil Wayne, so far. Someone give that man a hug.

—

Photo: Universal/Tupac Estate