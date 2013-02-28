A-Trak ft. Jim Jones, Juicy J, El-P, Flatbush Zombies & Flosstradamus – “Piss Test” (Remix) [VIDEO]

“F**k a P.O.; F**k a piss test,” chants the chorus of A-Trak’s “Piss Test” remix, featuring Jim Jones, Flatbush Zombies, Flosstradamus, Juicy J and El-P. While we don’t recommend that any of our paroled readership adhere to Juice Man’s advice, the Fool’s Gold founder certainly provides a sure turn up anthem with this one. Director Shomi Patwary shot the visuals for the Loosies stand out track.

See the visual for the “Piss Test” remix below.

—

Photo: YouTube