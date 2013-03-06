Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2013 So Far [LISTEN]

Didn’t the ball just drop to ring in 2013 yesterday? Well, if you blinked the year is about to be 25% finished. Time flies.

Even if it hasn’t seemed like a long time, two months is an eternity in today’s Hip-Hop. Where new music drops literally every single day, it may be hard for you to keep up with what you should be listening to and what should hit the cutting room floor. That’s what we are here for.

With the Winter just about to wrap up, HipHopWired doesn’t think its to early to take a look back at some of the best songs that have dropped in 2013. Are we getting ahead of ourselves? Possibly. However, with the amount of music that flies in and out of our ears every 24 hours, there was more than enough quality tunes to choose from.

Hit the jump to check out this week’s Wired 25, the 25 best songs of 2013 so far.

[P.S. if your song had the word “Molly” in the title you were disqualified. Tough luck.]

Photo: YouTube

