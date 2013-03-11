Former Boxer Tony Martin Gunned Down In Philadelphia

Retired boxer Tony Martin was gunned down in Philadelphia Friday (March 8), he was 52. According to family members Martin was killed following an altercation with another person at a location that he was renting out.

The former welterweight was killed in the Huntington Park section of the city, following a verbal dispute at one of his rental properties. The argument reportedly erupted over a visitor who came to the house. Martin’s niece, Robyn Peete, noted him as a good landlord, who also worked for the postal service for several years.

Police have yet to name and apprehend a suspect, but Martin’s family members have urged the gunman to come forward.

A native of St. Louis, and standing at 5-foot-9-inches, Martin held a 34-6-1 record, and was known under the alias “Pound for Pound.” In 1997, he lost his last fight, during a bout against Julio Ceasar Chavez, in Las Vegas.

He moved to Philadelphia in 1985.

—

Photo: Jeff Scheid/AP