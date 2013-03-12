A$AP Ferg – “Diamond Dust” [LISTEN]

A$AP Ferg’s “Work” is becoming one of the biggest club records in the country. The charismatic rapper is continuing to work towards his solo mixtape, Trap Lord, with the recently released “Diamond Dust.”

“Always Strive And Prosper Fergenstein’s” solo debut has been anticipated since he stood out as the one to watch after the A$AP Mob’s Lord’s Never Worry mixtape dropped in 2012. This song was first introduced to fans through a viral video Ferg released a few weeks ago.

The song is now available to stream in full as fans of the New York rapper await the arrival of his solo debut mixtape. Although this song does not provide the familiar knock of “Work,” it has a bouncy and spacey feel that is reminiscent of the TrillWave movement that the A$AP crew originated.

Get a listen to “Diamond Dust” from A$AP Ferg after the jump.

Photo: who Shot Ya