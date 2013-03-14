Bangin’ Candy: Miguel’s Flawless Girlfriend Nazanin Mandi [PHOTOS]

Remember back in 2012 after Frank Ocean came out of the closet and numerous outlets implied that Miguel should be the next one to do so? Yeah, damn all of that.

Not only is Miguel not playing for the other team, but his woman is one of the most drop dead gorgeous females walking this planet. Nazanin Mandi is a professional model who has been dating the Kaleidascope Dream singer for over five years and has appeared in a number of his music videos including “Do You” and “Girls Like You” as well as Bobby V’s “Anonymous.”

She has also appeared in campaigns for T.I.T.S. (Two In The Shirt) as well as landing a role on the Bravo television show, Shahs Of Sunset. Shahs of Sunset follows a group of socialite friends who are juggling their careers with their personal lives while at the name time trying to keep their family proud. Mandi is of Persian descent as well as Spanish, Mexican and Native American.

Can’t be mad at the Grammy-winner. If you came home to something like this, you’d write songs like “Adorn” too. Hit the jump to check out some more pictures of this beauty.

