A Tribe Called Quest Talks SXSW, Reunion Plans & More [VIDEO]

A Tribe Called Quest made news last week after it was announced they would be joining the iconic Prince as part of Samsung’s Next Big Thing private party and show. After the performance, Q-Tip, Phife, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Jarobi talked rocking out at SXSW 2013, future projects and more.

Billboard caught up with the quartet backstage at La Zona Rosa in Austin, Texas, the brothers Tribe appeared to be in great spirits. With a history well over two decades, the group has not been on the best of terms over the years. However, when they’re called, they band together on a moment’s notice.

“I woke up Sunday morning and heard we were possibly going to do this (SXSW show),” said Phife Dawg. “It just came out of nowhere but it’s a blessing either way ‘cause we make fun out of any situation.”

Jarobi White also added on, saying that he finds it difficult to hit the stage with the Tribe as he’s caught up in the energy of being a fan. “It’s kind of hard for me to perform sometimes, because I just get wrapped up watching these guys because I’m a fan of our music too,” he said.

“As soon as the music comes on, you fall right back in it, you feel it,” said Q-Tip. “Like that’s the cool thing about music is that it brings you right back to the place that you were.”

Aside from nostalgia Q-Tip also spoke on his crew’s relevance, his future projects with Mariah Carey, D’Angelo and John Legend. Tip also mentioned the upcoming G.O.O.D. Music LP The Last Zulu while hinting that his crew might join him on the record.

Check out the full interview below as Ali Shaheed Muhammad and the gang speak on the history of the crew and the possibility of a reunion as well.

—

Photo: Billboard