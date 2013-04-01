Tyga ft. 2 Pac & Jadakiss – “Hit Em Up” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Tupac is back, sort of. Tyga resurrects some old Pac vocals for his new single “Hit Em Up,” which also features Jadakiss.

Red hot Hip-Hop producer DJ Mustard (“R.I.P.”) hooks up this keyboard dominated beat which is an all new song, not a rehash of Pac’s scathing Bad Boy Record diss track of the same name. The YMCMB rapper even goes back and forth with the late Death Row rapper on this cut; thanks to technology. The “Rack City” rapper recently explained to MTV News how he made the song happen.

“I sent it to Jadakiss and after that I was done with the song and then I had came across some ‘Pac vocals from a friend,” Tyga continued, detailing the process on how his song came together. “I was like, ‘Man this would be dope,’ but I didn’t really know how to use it properly.” Tyga eventually figured out how to incorporate the Shakur sample, but wouldn’t reveal exactly how he did it, leaving us to have to wait until April 9 when Hotel California is released. “When people hear it they’re gonna think it’s real clever and they’re gonna really respect it,” he promised.

Well, now we get to hear the final product about a week early. T-Raww’s latest album, Hotel California, is in stores April 9. Listen to and download “Hit Em Up” below.

Tell us what you think about Tyga flipping some vintage Tupac bars for a new song in the comments.

Download: Tyga ft. 2 Pac & Jadakiss – “Hit Em Up”

Photo: YMCMB