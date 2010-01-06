HHWIRED Exclusive: Bang ‘Em Smurf Addresses Young Buck’s “Steroids” Track… Speaks On 50 Cent Having Him Deported

50 Cent’s former right hand man turned nemesis Bang’ Em Smurf has responded to Young Buck mentioning his name on the G-Unit diss track “Steroids.” As previously reported, Buck went in on his boss and his old crew on the blasphemous cut.

On the track, Buck states, “Bang’ Em Smurf I fu&% with you but I don’t owe you nothing/ Just stick to letting the world know that 50 stunting/ The call he recorded and he got you deported, 50 just enjoyed, the next day ignored it.”

Speaking exclusively with Hip-Hop Wired, Smurf addressed the situation.

“I got the calls and all that talking about Young Buck said my name talking about he don’t owe me Shyte or whatever. I don’t got no problem with Buck because when I left… me and Buck, we had a close relationship. I see he still trying to do his thing, but now people are going to see the other side of [50 Cent] I was trying to bring to the light since ’03, ‘04. Now the world is starting to see. I kind of like did my job already. I’m back up and he’s coming back down. I did my job. The thing I would say to 50 is thank you very much ‘cause he got me in the position I’m in right now. Life is like chess. He made a few stupid moves to put me right back on. So I thank him for that.”

Bang ‘Em Smurf also addressed the talk that 50 Cent got him deported to his native Trinidad. The former G-Unit Capo added,

“I won’t say he got me deported but I would say that he had some words in that. It kind of came up ‘cause he was doing a lot of breezy shi* from when I was locked up and calling up my attorneys and doing all kind of fa**ot, blackballing Shyte, but he had a part of that. And I had a part of that because of the act that I committed.”

Staying busy, Bang ‘Em is readying projects for his label Feed The Wolves through IMG/ Universal and will also be working with another 50 Cent nemesis, Rick Ross, to put out a project from Young Dice (taken from “City Of God”). Smurf is also developing a movie based on his life.