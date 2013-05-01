Meek Mill Says “F**k Reebok, We Wear Puma” [VIDEO]

As you may or may not know, Rick Ross is no longer in partnership with Reebok due to his now infamous “U.O.E.N.O.” line. MMG cohort Meek Mill has been open with his slanderous thoughts on the brand, and how he feels they milked Hip-Hop culture.

In a recent sit down with Karen Civil’s Civil TV, when he candidly said “F**k Reebok, we wear Puma,” speaking on his own sponsorship situation. “I don’t approve of no companies trying to dip-and-dab in on our culture, and then when you make a mistake they dipping on you.”

One could argue that Reebok was fully justified in their decision to cut off Ricky Rozay, but the Philadelphia spitter clearly isn’t trying to hear it. “You fire me, we’re going to tear your sh*t back down. Ain’t nobody wearing Reebok no more.”

Meek also revealed that he pushed back his forthcoming Dreamchasers 3 mixtape, which was scheduled to release May 6. At the moment, no new date has been given. Hear the “Ima Boss” rapper speak more with Civil TV below.

Photo: YouTube