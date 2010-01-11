Update: Ray J Answers “Gay” Rumors Spread By Danger… Young Buck Weighs In

Ray J has come out to clear the air on the rumors being spread by his jilted former lover Danger from his show “For The Love of Ray-J.” As Hip-Hop Wired previously reported, Danger claimed that Ray-J and a man with the same name as former G-Unit soldier Young Buck have had a long ongoing sexual relationship.

Putting damage control on the situation, Ray-J called into radio personality TT Torrez’s show, stating,

“I still got love for Danger and that’s my peoples but I dint return none of her calls in the past two to three weeks so she threatened to say, ‘I’m gone tell people you’re gay.’ So she went along with it and actually did it. So I just wanted to air it out that I’m not gay but at the same time I got love for gay people because I work with gay people and I got a couple of friends that’s gay and that’s cool. Girls and dudes so I’m comfortable with my sexuality so I any tripping but I just didn’t want people to think that I like men because I don’t. But at the same time I work in Hollywood and the gay community is really big out here so I’m not about to sit up here and bash the gay community because they cool people. I don’t hang with stars, I create stars. So what it is is I just landed out my hand to her and I got her back even though she going through some things right now and sometimes that happens with new stardom. I’m not gone leave her behind or leave her in the dust. She just going through some stuff right now. We both upset with each other but it’s O.K. and because I’m gone work it out with her soon and we gone be friends again. She just tripping right now.”

Ray-J big sister Brandy also joined the cat fight today as she Tweeted:

“I need for Danger to watch her tongue!!! To say my brother is gay because he didn’t return her calls is DUMB… Go get Help!!!”

Brandy might be right on this one. Ol’ girl does seem to have a few mental issues.

Mental issues aside, The Memphis MC also hit Twitter up to clear up the speculation that she was talking about him. He Tweeted:

“WOW!!! JUST HEARING BOUT THE RAY J Shyte!! NO DISRESPECT,BUT THE YOUNG BUCK DANGER REFERING TO IS HIS FRIEND. SHE SHOULD HAVE BEEN MORE CLEAR.” “DANGER REALLY NEED TO CLEAR HER Shyte UP!!!! NOT THIS YOUNG BUCK MUTHAFawkERS!!!!!!LOL!!!!”

He also Tweeted Ray J with,

“WHAT UP N*GGA.THIS THE REAL YOUNG BUCK! DANGER GOT ME TIED UP WIT YALL DRAMA!!LOL SHE SHOULD BE CLEAR BOUT WHO DA Fawk SHE TALKIN BOUT.”

Clearly indeed.