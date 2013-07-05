ScHoolboy Q Says Oxymoron Is About His Daughter & Crip History [VIDEO]

For the most part, ScHoolboy Q has kept a tight lid on his major label debut Oxymoron. Sure, we know his TDE clique and his homies A$AP Rocky and Danny Brown will appear on the project, but that was pretty much it. However, he decided to give a bit more info in a recent interview with Bootleg Kev.

ScHoolboy shed some light on the inspiration behind the project, which is an oxymoron in itself.

“This album is really about me taking care of my daughter, honestly,” Q revealed. “It’s about me taking care of my daughter and Crip history from 1969 to present.”

He continued, “I got her [his daughter] talking through all the album.”

The Los Angeles rapper says Oxymoron is finished, and that sample clearances for a few tracks are the only things halting info on a release date.

“It’s done,” said Q. “I’m just working on stuff. You usually record your best songs at the end of the album, ’cause you get to hear it. You get to hear what’s missing.” The “Collard Greens” rhymer says he just received a beat from J. Cole, too.

See the full sit down below.

—

Photo: YouTube