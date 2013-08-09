Earl Sweatshirt – “Burgundy” [LISTEN]

Earl Sweatshirt has previewed very few tracks in CDQ form from his upcoming album Doris. Today the young MC returns with a fully mixed version of a fan favorite called “Burgundy.”

The song, produced by Pharrell, clocks in at just over two minutes and features Sweatshirt rapping some of the best bars we’ve heard from him in his short career.

“My grandma’s passin’/But I’m too busy tryin’ to get this f**kin’ album crackin’ too see her/So I apologize in advance if anything should happen/And my priorities f**ked up, I know it, I’m afraid I’m gonna blow it,” raps the Odd Future affiliate in the opening bars.

His introspective rhymes are broken up by words from rhyming affiliate Vince Staples.

Be aware that your feelings towards “Burgundy” may change after hearing Doris in full. “When you can sit down and listen to the whole album, it’s a totally different thing,” said Sweatshirt during an interview with Miss Info.

Fans can formulate an opinion on the 19-year-old’s proper debut whet it releases August 20. Until then, hear “Burgundy” below.

Photo: Odd Future