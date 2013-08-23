B.o.B ft. Future – “Ready” [VIDEO]

B.o.B is showing his range as a MC one track at a time. Following the release of “Missing,” he returns with a second offering called “Ready,” alongside Future.

The song comes with an accompanying visual treatment that features neither artist. Instead, viewers are treated to a montage of footage showing classic sports fights. This ties into the tune’s hard hitting chorus from Future Vandross, which chants “anytime they come around here, n***a we ain’t gon’ let up on you p***y n***as.”

YMCMB’s own Detail produced the cut.

Additionally, Bobby Ray graces the cover of the Urban Ink magazine’s special “Celebrity Ink” issue. The mag takes a look at the Hustle Gang rapper and other rappers like Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz and many more who have shown their affinity for tattoos.

“Ready” will appear on B.o.B’s upcoming album Underground Luxury, due out later this year.

