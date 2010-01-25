Lil Wayne Recording For “Carter IV” & Gearing To Release Signature Headphones

While the mainstream world waits for Rebirth to be unveiled on February 2, which has reportedly been revamped since the premature leak in 2009, the show most have been waiting on is being given a glimpse of actually coming to fruition.

Dropping No Ceilings showed fans Lil Wayne’s return to rap, syrup-free, and has looked like the precursor as to what should be expected of Carter IV, which is scheduled to drop in 2010 as well, most likely after his sentence is almost up.

XY, the engineer for Lil Wayne, was able to drop a few bread crumbs for fans to follow in regards to the status of the fourth installment of Tha Carter series.

“Of course after Rebirth the Carter 4 is up next, he already has about 20 records for it done already.”

Now for those that recall, the second was the album to bring him into prominence within the Hip Hop regime and the third was able blast him through the door of mainstream and pop, courtesy of “Lollipop”.

Only time will tell which face will show for the fourth time around once Weezy has served his time for the state and returned to reclaim his position again in rap.

In additional Lil Wayne news, New Orleans’ finest is also in talks to drop his own signature headphones produced by Live Nation. The headphones will retail for around $20.