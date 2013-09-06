The 15 Hottest Black Actresses Today [PHOTOS]

Black actresses in Hollywood and worldwide have been making moves on both the small and silver screen, but they don’t get nearly enough props for the stunning good looks that go along with their acting ability.

Imagine then the difficulty of trying to compile the 15 hottest Black actresses today? By no means are we putting a rank on these lovely ladies, but we do believe they deserve the props they’re getting from us and much more.

Check out Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 15 Hottest Black actresses today. Let us know in the comments or via social media if we missed anyone.

(Before you stone us, Thandie Newton, Regina King, Rashida Jones and the great Angela Bassett all get love this way, too.)

—

Photos: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »