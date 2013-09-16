Lil Boosie May Be Free From Prison In A Few Months, Attorneys Say

The chants of “Free Lil Boosie!” may soon come to an end, if the legally-troubled rapper’s attorneys are correct in their assessment. Lil Boosie is currently serving an eight-year bid on drug charges, but his legal team only expects him to do four to five more months at the most.

HipHopDX reported on the legal moves of Lil Boosie, who pleaded guilty in 2011 after being caught attempting to smuggle a variety of drugs into the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Following the tweets of writer Jeff Weiss, who has been keeping tabs on Boosie’s case for Rolling Stone, there looks to be some traction in the shortening of prison time.

“Just got word that judges have agreed to give back Boosie’s hard drives and computers. It means a whole lot of new Boosie music coming soon,” tweeted Weiss last Friday (September 13).

Weiss added in a following tweet, “No official release date yet for Boosie’s return. But his attorneys say no more than four to five months from today.”

Lil Boosie, born Torrence Hatch, dodged a major bullet last year after being found not guilty in the murder of Terry Boyd. Earlier this year, the 30-year-old Louisiana native completed a GED program and earned his equivalency diploma.

