12 Rappers Who Actually Sold Drugs, For Real [PHOTOS]

The fantasy of making money on the streets has always appealed to the Hip-Hop community, so it is no surprise that a large percentage of rappers talk about moving work in their rhymes. But as we all know by now, most of these claims fall into the “it’s only entertainment” category. On the other side you have those rappers who really were about that life before and sometimes during their Rap days.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jay Z admitted that his experiences as a crack dealer would teach him important lessons that translate nicely into doing business in corporate settings. “I know about budgets. I was a drug dealer,” he admits. “To be in a drug deal, you need to know what you can spend, what you need to re-up. Or if you want to start some sort of barbershop or car wash — those were the businesses back then. Things you can get in easily to get out of [that] life. At some point, you have to have an exit strategy.”

In another recent rapper admission, Pusha T takes full blame for the drug reference in Rap craze that continues to snowball (of course, we all know Kool G. Rap and album called Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… deserves credit, too). Nonetheless there is still a lot of faking going on when you consider all the assertions made by rappers and their alleged hustler pasts.

So we present 10 rappers who really sold drugs. Please note this is not a glorification–kids don’t do drugs–but more for your clarity so when you favorite trap rapper talking about having papi on speed dial – you’ll be in the know.

