Coolio Kicks It With UK College Kids, Cooks Them Dinner [VIDEO]

West Coast veteran Coolio may not have the drawing power he once had, but it hasn’t seemed to diminish his charitable spirit. After playing a show in the city of Preston in England, Coolio decided to visit the college dorm of fans to hang out, play a little music, and even filmed an episode of a cooking show.

The details of the bizarre turn of events unfolded on Reddit last night where a user by the name of “lorcantc” shared the experience with Coolio after going to see him perform with friends. Perhaps Coolio was simply bored but after telling the chaps he had nothing else going on, the night went extremely left after he visited the off-campus homes of the University of Central Lancashire students.

“Coolio came to my house last night, cooked us dinner, and we jammed to Gangsta’s Paradise. Possibly the most bizarre night of my life,” wrote Lorcantc.

He added, “He was playing a gig in our city [Preston], and a few of my housemates were in the VIP after party. He came back to our house afterwards, and told us that he wasn’t busy that night so would come over and cook us dinner. We had Coolio’s Caprese Salad, Chicken á la Daaaamn, and Peach Crumble. We also videoed a cooking show (“Cookin’ with Coolio”).”

A quick Instagram video clip showing the filming of the cooking show displayed Coolio playing the game host, although he forgot his cooking partner’s name. In all, it looked like a fun night for fans of the 50-year-old rapper.

Check out video of a pretty awesome acoustic version of “Gangta’s Paradise” below.

Photo: Instagram