Rick Ross’ 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards Outfit Becomes A Hilarious Meme [PHOTOS]

Rick Ross definitely has plenty of self-confidence. The Miami rapper performed at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards in a blue velour (“What is that velvet?”) track suit sans a shirt, which of course led to Twitter’s slanderous wrath.

Rozay’s choice in outfit has become a full blown meme, and the jokes are simply hilarious (to everyone but Rick Ross, surely). In less than 24 hours, the “9 Piece” rapper has been compared to everything from a Pokeman character to Cookie Monster from Sesame Street to a can of carbonated beverage called Big Blue.

The Internets has always shown a total disregard to chill when it comes to put downs, but some of these pics will have you wondering about the benefits of all these free photo editing programs.

We’re documenting these for archival purposes and are just the messengers folks. Check out the most hilarious Rick Ross as a big blue something at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards memes in the gallery.

—

Photos: Twitter, Instagram, The Internets

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »