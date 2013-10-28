9 Gay Actors Of Color Who May Surprise You

Even with Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Hudson all winning Academy Awards within the last fifteen years; the amount of roles available in Hollywood for actors of color continues to stay limited. Being openly gay might make it even more difficult, but there are some actors who continue to thrive.



Not all gay talent have been allowed the opportunity to wave the LGBT flag on a national platform and some rather keep their private lives as private as possible. Nevertheless some of your favorite stars of the big screen are openly gay and you ain’t even know it.

So in the following pages we present 9 gay actors of color that you might be surprised are gay and proud.

Let us know who’s your favorite in the comments section. This doesn’t affect what you think of their actual acting, right?

—

Photos: Various

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »