Audio Push ft. Preston Harris – “So Far To Go (Freestyle)” [LISTEN]

Written By Chris Thomas

Posted November 4, 2013
Audio Push has experienced a jolt in their buzz since releasing their Come As You Are project. As that circulates the Internets, the HS87 duo deliver more new material and celebrate the launch of their website with the “So Far To Go (Freestyle),” featuring Preston Harris.

J. Dilla’s utterly soulful Donuts production becomes the palette Price and Oktane use to trade verses sharing their innermost thoughts about success, dealing with women, friendship, and more. Harris makes his presence felt with a well-crooned chorus.

Care to see this live? Well, Audio Push may be in a city near you very soon on their “Come As You Are” tour. Seven stops, including Philadelphia, New York City, and Los Angeles, will host the MCs, who will perform recognizable cuts from the namesake mixtape.

If you haven’t already, familiarize yourself with Come As You Are here. Check out Audio Push’s “So Far To Go (Freestyle)” below.

