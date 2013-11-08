Q-Tip Says “F*ck The Confederate Flag”

Not everybody in the G.O.O.D. Music family has to agree on music, or fashion. Q-Tip, who is signed to G.O.O.D. Music via Def Jam, took to Twitter yesterday (November 8) to slam the Confederate flag and the tradition of racism and oppression it stands for.

“F*ck the confederate flag,” tweeted the Abstract succinctly.

Naturally, some took the “Breath & Stop” rapper’s words as a shot at his buddy Kanye West. Yeezy has been adamantly defending his choice to use the Confederate flag prominently on his Yeezus tour merchandise. In a recent radio interview, West claimed he was mere making the flag his own.

“You know the Confederate flag represented slavery in a way – that’s my abstract take on what I know about it,” said Yeezy. “So I made the song ‘New Slaves.’ So I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It’s my flag. Now what are you going to do?”

Represented slavery in a way? Did Mr. West not due a Google search? No one slide him an invite to a 12 Years A Slave screening?

Saying this is “my flag” doesn’t strip away what it symbolizes. No matter how apathetic people have become to its continued proliferation (also: the Confederate lost the Civil War). Q-Tip’s follow up tweet alludes that he would agree with the aforementioned sentiments, while insisting he wasn’t coming at Yeezy.

“I love Kanye no shots but my people continue to suffer psychologically from hardships that happened under that banner,” he tweeted.

True indeed, Q-Tip. True indeed.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and his National Action Network are calling for a boycott of the Confederate flag bearing Yeezus tour apparel.

—

Photo: Brookyln Bodega

1 2 3Next page »