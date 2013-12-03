HBK Of Doughboyz Cashout Robbed & Beaten In Detroit, Death Threats Issued [VIDEO]

Detroit does not play. HBK of Doughboyz Cashout, who are signed to Jeezy’s CTE World label, was robbed and brutally beaten in Detroit last Wednesday (November 28). In footage of the assault, the rapper’s chain gets stolen as he and another person are knocked unconscious during the melee.

Allegedly, Motown rappers Webbie and Icewear Vezzo have taken credit for aiding in the the fade delivery.

Reports the Motor City Muckraker:

About a dozen east-siders pummeled Young Jeezy’s artist HBK of Doughboyz Cashout and a friend at Cobo Hall on Wednesday in a video that has gone viral. The assault was followed by pledges of retaliation. The Motor City Muckraker has learned that two of those responsible are lesser-known rappers Icewear Vezzo and Green Guy Webbie, both of whom are clearly seen in the video assaulting HBK, a west-side rapper. Green Guy Webbie even stomped on HBK while he was knocked out. Both rappers took credit for the attack on Thanksgiving but backed off after they were bombarded with death threats on Instagram and Twitter this weekend.

After the beatdown, and following ratchet rapper protocol, photos of HBK’s chain on another man appeared online.

Green Guy boldly posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing an expensive necklace that was ripped off of HBK’s neck in the attack, heightening fears of a flashback to the violence that ended the lives of promising rappers Blade Icewood and Wipeout in 2004 and 2005. That, too, was a rivalry between east-side and west-side rappers. Over the weekend, fans of Doughboyz Cashout pledged retaliation, and one even posted a $30,000 bounty on Green Guy’s head.

The beatdown was bad enough, but with death threats and bounties this situation is clearly out of hand. Also, with CTE partnering with Roc Nation, these are not the type of shenanigans Jay Z wasn’t to be affiliated with in the slightest.

According to the Motor City Muckraker the police are aware of the incident, and the tensions between east-side and west-side rappers in Detroit, and are doing what they can to stop the violence from escalating. We sincerely wish them good luck with that.

Check out the video, images of HBK’s stolen chain and the threatening tweets on the following pages.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5Next page »