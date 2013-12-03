Q-Tip Says He’s Producing Kanye West’s New Album With Rick Rubin [VIDEO]

A Tribe Called Quest may or may not be a wrap but Q-Tip still has big plans for his future.

While the rest of the unit was doing their thing backstage, Q-Tip sat down with Elliott Wilson for Jay Z’s Life + Times for an awesome revelation. The Tribe’s most active member said he’s producing Kanye West’s next studio album alongside Rick Rubin.

Say word?

“I’m producing Kanye’s album with Rick Rubin,” The Abstract said nonchalantly. News of that magnitude would usually be hard for most artist to bottle the excitement in the

expression but Q-Tip is a veteran’s veteran; he’s accomplished so much in Hip-Hop and he’s finding new ways to stay relevant on his terms.

Kanye and Q-Tip was recently featured on Busta Rhymes’ new single, “Thank You” and a verbal agreement was arranged.

“Busta came to my studio and we were playing some joints and I was like, ‘Yo! what’s that?'”

“You like that?” Tip said mocking Busta’s throaty growls. “F**k it, let’s go.”

From there, a track which pays obvious homage to the 90s sound; a sound prominent on all the ATCQ albums was born. Kanye West and Lil Wayne were brought in by Tip and Busta, respectively.

The past few years have seen the 43-year-old artist dabble in DJing while working ever so meticulously on his forthcoming album, The Last Zulu. There’s also a joint mixtape with Busta Rhymes, The Abstract & The Dragon that should be dropping real soon.

“It’s going to be darker,” Q-Tip said of his long-delayed solo offering. “It’s going to be the ‘bad twin’ of Tribe. But more so musically.”

Hip-Hop is all about experimentation these days. Q-Tip should be able to get in where he’s been in. Watch the entire video of the interview below.

—

Photo: Youtube