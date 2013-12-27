The Struggle Awards 2013 – The “Better Call Saul” Legal Struggle Award

Written By Jade | 12.27.13
We are all citizens of the world and are expected to behave within the boundaries of the law. Unfortunately, these fools were prime examples of the f-ckery that occurs when you try to step out of the legal box.

Says Charlamagne, “This whole ciminal category should be called the DMX awards.”

From DUIs, to rehab stints to felonies, this batch of rappers, and a struggle politician, spent an inordinate amount of time in court rooms and prison cells.

Too many folks got on the wrong side of the law.

Nominees

Chief Keef , DMX , Justin Beiber , Lil Twist , struggle awards

