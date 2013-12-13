Gucci Mane Named In Wrongful Death Suit For Slim Dunkin’s Murder

Gucci Mane already has 99 problems going into 2014 and it seems as if he’s landed the big 100 after being named in the wrongful death lawsuit for his fallen rap pal, Slim Dunkin.

Via Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

The complaint was filed by Mark Hamilton, the father of slain rapper Mario “Slim Dunkin” Hamilton, who was shot to death in December 2011 as he prepared to shoot a hip hop music video with Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis. A Fulton County jury in February found Vinson Hardimon guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and gun possession charges for shooting the younger Hamilton during a fight over candy. It is unclear why Mario Hamilton’s father is suing Davis, his son’s hip hop mentor.

Gucci Mane was recently indicted for weapons charges and faces a 20-year prison sentence if convicted on all counts.

If you or any member of your party would like to contribute to the Radric Davis jail fund, pre-order his album now.

—

Photo: AJC