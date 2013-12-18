A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Dating?

You knew this was going to be an ongoing rumor ever since Rihanna announced A$AP Rocky was going to be opening act of her Diamonds world tour. The Harlem rapper and the Bajan Pop star were spotted on an alleged date in the Meatpacking District (Editor’s Note: too easy) this past Monday (Dec. 16).

Reports Page Six:

Rihanna sparked new buzz of a romance with A$AP Rocky when they enjoyed a low-key date at Soho House on Monday. We’re told the pair, who have dodged relationship rumors in the past, spent all night together at the Meatpacking District private members club. “They were playing pool and hanging by the stairwell,” says a spy. “They weren’t kissing or anything, but they were looking very friendly.” Rumors were first sparked when the two smooched it up in the music video “Fashion Killa,” quickly followed by reports of Rihanna leaving Rocky’s hotel at dawn one day in September, even though he was then reportedly dating Chanel Iman. Asked if they are an item, a rep for Rihanna came back with the noncommittal response, “Cause they were playing pool? Hmm.”

The “Fashion Killa” rapper could have just been welcoming her to town since she just rented a $39,000 a month pad in the city, though.

Actually, these pesky rumors date back to when Dat PMF grabbed Rih Rih’s ass on national TV at the MTV VMAs back in September 2012. Yeah, that was it.

Check out some footage of Rihanna & A$AP in NYC below.

—

Photo: MTV