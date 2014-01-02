Lupe Fiasco & Dee-1 Rap “Nas is Like” On The Tour Bus [VIDEO]

Nas once poised the question, “Name a rapper that I didn’t influence?”

It’s 2014 and his words from 2001’s “Ether” still ring true to this very day.

To pass the time while wrapping up the Tetso & Youth Preview Tour, Lupe Fiasco and Dee-1 dusted off their copies of i am… and attempted to recite one of the QB legend’s most popular tracks, “Nas is Like.”

The past few months have been a whirlwind for the New Orleans rapper, Dee-1. He recently signed a deal with RCA Records just as he released his latest mixtape, Psalms of David II.

Lupe on the other hand, has just been Lupe. The eccentric rapper has been trickling in audio previews of the aforementioned LP while out on the road, including the cleverly titled “Piru Blues,” and “Old School Love” which has been heating up on radio.

It’s Hip-Hop. Where every member of the community should never forget their initial entry of being a fan first. Plus, tour buses are tomato-proof. Check out the cool clip of the two MCs rapping down memory lane.