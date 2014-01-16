Home > News

Smoke DZA ft. J Ivy – “Black Independence” [LISTEN]

Written By Chris Thomas

Posted January 16, 2014
Being completely is something to relish in. That’s the message on a new tune by Smoke DZA, titled “Black Independence,” featuring poet J Ivy.

The Harlem native released this track after writing some words about his solo dolo status on Twitter. “This year is my year to be completely independent, through and through. To take ownership of my creations and destiny,” DZA wrote in a multi-tweet explanation explaining new found disposition. With that, we received a record that champions that status lyrically and sonically.

Soulful horns lead the charge, as J Ivy chants a poem that inspired a fire in DZA’s rhymes. “Independent as f**k, I own me/ Publishing, merchandise, show money/ If I don’t kill my food, I won’t eat/ You see all my moves, that’s all me,” he exclaims.

“Black Independence” will appear on Smoke DZA’s Dream.ZONE.Achieve LP, which releases April 1. Hear the cut below.

Photo: Smoke DZA

