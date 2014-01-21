French Montana ft. Johnny May Cash – “Paranoid” [VIDEO]

If it’s one thing that French Montana does well, it’s flood the streets with new content. Yesterday, the Moroccan-born, Bronx-bred rapper delivered a visual for “Paranoid,” featuring Johnny May Cash, from his debut album, Excuse My French.

Montana has very good reason to feel paranoia based on the events that take place in the clip. Here, the New Yorker recalls being shot in the head, which he’s spoken about candidly. The story has been switch up, as Coke Boys affiliates Chinx, Lil Durk, and others are there with burners in tow. But through it all, the outcome remains the same.

Afterwards, a weary Montana can be seen with an even larger entourage around him. That’s around the time that he connects the dots and discovers the men who shot him.

Check out Coke Boys 4 for more music from French Montana and company. See the video for “Paranoid” below.

Photo: YouTube