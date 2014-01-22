Noisey Presents Chiraq Episode 1 [VIDEO]

Multiple documentaries have depicted that violent Chicago, and here comes another courtesy of Noisey. Titled Chiraq, the story will be told across eight episodes, in which you’ll see the city’s notable rap stars speak on its current conditions and more.

Episode one takes viewers on a firsthand tour of Englewood, one of the Windy City’s most dangerous and notorious neighborhoods. It also so happens to be the place rapper Chief Keef calls home. At the time, the GBE rapper was serving a two month sentence, so the good folks at Noisey met with a list of individuals that could speak on his behalf, including producer Young Chop and his manager Idris “Peeda Pan” Abdul Wahid.

Though much of this episode is based on Keef, his meteoric rise, and a list of his controversial moments, former GBE affiliate Lil Durk also receives some camera time.

We also get introduced to a few Chicago locals through candid discussions that give further indication of what’s going on with the youth. See it all in Chiraq below.

—

Photo: YouTube