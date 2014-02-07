Curren$y To Release The Drive In Theatre As BitTorrent Bundle

It’s never long before a new Curren$y project is set to release. As he preps The Drive In Theatre for a Valentine’s Day due date, we receive interesting news on the format in which fans will receive it.

Like Jet Life’s Red Eye mixtape, Spitta’s latest drop will be a part of a BitTorrent Bundle. It will be available via a newly re-designed Jet-Life.com. This is the fourth collaboration between the New Orleans native, Jet Life, and the torrent company.

One Jet Life affiliate commented on the greater reasoning for the move. “There are no rules – and if there are any, we’re making them,” said Curren$y’s manager, Mousa Hamdan, on how often the MC releases new music. “New material has a shorter shelf life, and fans have a shorter attention span. You have to keep coming out with new music and new content to keep them coming back. You have to constantly be thinking about new ways to drop content, and new ways to reach listeners.”

The Drive In Theatre marks the first time Curren$y will deliver a mixtape directly through his website. From there, fans can unlock the full mixtape, along with exclusive audio and video content. The tape will also be downloadable through DatPiff.

Again, The Drive In Theatre will be available February 14. On it, you’ll find an Action Bronson-assisted track titled “Godfather 4.” Are you excited for its release? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Jet-Life