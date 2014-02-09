Joey Bada$$ – “Pantie Raid Pt. II” [LISTEN]

Joey Bada$$ drops a new joint called “Pantie Raid Pt. II,” a buttery smooth number produced by Bruce Leekix.

“Age ain’t nothing but a digit,” is the theme here (and refrain) as Joey lyrically boasts about his prowess when it comes to bedding the ladies.

The last we saw the Brooklyn bred and Pro Era MC, he was modeling clothes for streetwear brand Akomplice. There was also the time he was handcuffed in St. Louis while on tour.

Expect a new project from Joey Bada$$ in 2014. But for now, listen to “Pantie Raid Pt. II” below.

Photo: Akomplice