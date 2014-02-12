Common ft. Ab-Soul – “Black America” (Prod. By No I.D.) [LISTEN]

New music from Common is always appreciated around these parts. Today, he provides just that with a quality listen titled “Black America,” featuring Top Dawg Entertainment’s Ab-Soul.

Empowerment is the goal, as Com’ Sense from the city of wind rhymes like an established veteran and the Black Lipped Bastard spits like the hungry young MC. “This is Huey P. Newton with a QP, Bobby with seal/ Fred Hampton on pills in the Hamptons, that’s ill,” Soul raps.

And did we mention that the pair rap their message on production by Dion, better known as No I.D.

“Black America” is Common’s follow-up to “War,” another No I.D.-produced record that dropped at the top of the year. There’s no word on if both, one, or neither of these tracks will appear on the Chicago rapper’s upcoming album, Nobody Smiling. In any case, the social and ecological commentary is certainly appreciated.

Check out Common and Ab-Soul on “Black America” below.

