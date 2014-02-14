Reek – “Singing The Blues” [LISTEN]

Is there a heart in the house tonight? You’d think so considering that it’s Valentine’s Day and the wordsmith in the hot seat hails from the City of Brotherly Love, but newcomer Reek drops a new songs for those “Singing The Blues.”

The Philadelphia-based producer/rapper dug into the crates with fellow beatsmith D-Amazin to bring that classic 1970’s soul feeling on this emotional cut.

In the end, listeners receive a song that’s almost a Hip-Hop version of R. Kelly’s “When A Woman’s Fed Up.” Here Kells’ infamous “Sitting here looking in the mirror, saying ‘Damn to myself’,” rematerializes into lines about how Reek “made our love boat the Titanic” and “the money was an iceberg.”

“Singing The Blues” is the latest sampling from the MC’s upcoming F.A.N.T.A.S.Y. project, due to release later this year. Tune in below.

