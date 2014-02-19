Footage Of Ray Rice Dragging Unconscious Fiancée Out Of Elevator [VIDEO]

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice has some serious explaining to do. Actually, there is nothing he can say now that there is footage of him dragging his fiancée, who he allegedly knocked unconscious, out of an elevator.

This past weekend, both Rice and his fiancée, Janay Palmer were both arrested after a domestic dispute in Atlantic City at the Revel Hotel. Both Rice and Palmer were seen striking each other in footage, which has now been revealed.

According to TMZ Sports, the footage shows the aftermath of their fisticuffs, Rice dragging who appears to be his unconscious fiancee out of an elevator in the casino.

The footage was shot on February 15th … right before Rice and his fiancee Janay Palmer were both arrested for assault at the Revel Casino. Cops say they have video which proved both parties attacked each other. But before the arrest, Ray can be seen trying to lift and move a seemingly unconscious Palmer out of a casino elevator. While Palmer is sprawled out on the ground, a man in a suit — who appears to be talking into a security microphone — approaches the situation and confronts Rice. It’s unclear if the man is security, but it sure seems that way. Moments later, as Palmer seems to regain consciousness, Rice walks away. Both Rice and Palmer were later arrested and taken to a nearby police station. They’ve since been released.

Considering Rice is 212 pound running back, there is nothing he can say to justify striking a woman. Expect a suspension and copious amounts of apologies shortly.

Watch the video below.

