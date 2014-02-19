Pizza Hut District Manager Fired After Peeing In Kitchen Sink [PHOTOS]

If you had a reason or three not to eat at your local Pizza Hut, the fact that their employees could be urinating where the food is prepared may give you one more reason to take your lunch money elsewhere.

A West Virginia Pizza Hut district manager was fired after security cameras caught him raining golden showers in his store’s dishwashing sink. And wouldn’t you know it, he didn’t even wash his hands.

Reports WTRF:

The video recorded a few weeks ago shows a man walking over to the deep sink and urinating in it. The same sink used to wash kitchen utensils and supplies. The Pizza Hut Corporation has confirmed the man in the video is a Pizza Hut District Manager. In a written statement Pizza Hut said: “First of all, we are embarrassed by the actions of this individual. Pizza Hut has zero tolerance for violations of our operating standards, and the local owner of the restaurant took immediate action and terminated the employee involved. While the isolated incident occurred during non-business hours and did not involve any food tampering, we follow strict safety and handling procedures and the restaurant has since been closed. We apologize to our customers of Kermit, West Virginia and those in our system who have been let down by this situation.” “Made me sick out of my stomach to think that I ever ate there and that happened,” Tracy Johnson of Mingo County. “But I will never go there and eat again.”

And she most likely won’t have to.

The Mingo County Health Department and the city’s sanitarian Brett Vance gave the place a temporary yet indefinite shutdown.

If district managers are pulling these stunts (and their peckers) when no one is looking, what is the high school-aged cashier up to?

On second thought, don’t answer that. Photos of “Jim Bob” letting loose in the sink can be found in the gallery.

—

Photo: WTRF

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »