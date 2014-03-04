Watch All Of LeBron James’ Career-High 61 Points [VIDEO]

LeBron James blacked out yesterday against the Charlotte Bobcats, even without his African-American facemask.

The likely league MVP scored a career-high 61 points on 22 of 33 shooting, including eight three-pointers and 9-12 from the free throw line.

Before any one can slap the Kobe-81 ball hog title on the media-anointed “King James,” he also had seven rebounds and five assists spliced in between his exceptional performance. Of course, the Heat took home the win by a score of 124-107.

The basketball class of 2003 has been well-represented for the 2013-2014 NBA season.

Carmelo Anthony rung in his career-high point tally in January, besting LeBron by just one point, which ironically, also came at the expense of the Charlotte Bobcats. And Miami Heat teammates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh have chipped in to make the defending champs the #1 ball club in their division as they look to accomplish a rare three-peat championship phase.

Check out the video below which features every shot sunk by James. Crown him now, or cry later.

—

Photo: YouTube/NBA