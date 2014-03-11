Dame Dash Hosts “VIBES ARE THE ONLY CURRENCY” Art Exhibit In NYC [PHOTOS]

New York City, being the hotbed for swanky and artfully aesthetic events that it is, was the locale for bubbling artist Mark Anthony Green’s debut exhibition, “VIBES ARE THE ONLY CURRENCY.” The opening took place Sunday (March 9) at Dame Dash’s Poppington art gallery in the city’s Lower East Side.

If Green’s name looks familiar, it’s because he’s also an editor for GQ magazine. But little to the knowledge of most, the 26-year-old has an affinity for art — more particularly topography — and creating pieces themed around cultural events and personal experiences.

Prior to the event, he’d already sold two pieces to Pusha T and singer Maxwell, respectively.

Though the aforementioned stars were not in attendance of his event, their present was substituted by a host of other noteworthy members of the fashion, music, and media communities. Guests included New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (he left with a piece), actor Michael K. Williams, fashion designers Mark McNairy and Ronnie Fieg.

Since this all went down at the former Roc-A-Fella CEO’s space, The Diplomats’ own Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and Freekey Zeeky also showed face to support the young artist and their longtime Harlem brethren.

The two-week long exhibit opened for public view on March 10 and concludes March 24. It includes over 22 pieces that were hand and machine stitched, hand painted and stretched by Green on premier heavyweight cotton canvas with heavy twill lettering.

See photos from the “VIBES ARE THE ONLY CURRENCY” opening event on the following pages. For more information on Mark Anthony Green, visit his official website.

Mark Anthony Green’s debut exhibit, VIBES ARE THE ONLY CURRENCY, at Poppington Gallery from Bryan Pierce on Vimeo.

—

Photo: Ben Ferrari, Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »