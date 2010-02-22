E-40 Reconnects With Too Short For New Single

The Bay area’s finest E-40 and Too Short have teamed up once again for the second single off of Forty Water’s eleventh studio album Revenue Retrievin’ The Night Shift, scheduled for release on March 30th.

“Show Me What Your Working Wit” finds the two cohorts chasing skirts and paying homage to all the fine ladies.

As previously reported, 40 will drop two albums on the same day. The other being titled, Revenue Retrievin’ The Day Shift.

It seems as the two vets haven’t missed a beat as they deliver another dance floor and strip club heater.

Check it out and comment and let us know what you think.