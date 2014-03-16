Drake & Rihanna Exclusively Dating

It’s no secret, and a safe bet, that YMCMB rapper Drake has been bedding Bajan pop singer Rihanna. But word is that the two are officially and exclusively dating.
Reports TMZ:
Multiple sources extremely close to the couple tell us, Rihanna and Drake have gone from casually hooking up to seriously dating … they’ve decided to give it a serious shot.
We’re told Rihanna wants to spend as much time with Drake as her schedule will allow — because he treats her better than anyone she’s ever been with. Not a high bar.
As we reported, the pair have been virtually inseparable while Drake’s been touring in Europe — we’re told Rihanna has spent every single night with him since she arrived.
As for Drake, he’s smitten — one source said “he’s in the best mood he’s been in a long time.”
Considering Rihanna’s track record, Drake might not want to get too attached.
But you probably knew the Toronto rapper was “under the influence” when he covered Rihanna’s “Stay” at a concert in Belgium.
As for Rihanna’s ex Chris Brown, he was recently kicked out of rehab and sent straight to jail.
