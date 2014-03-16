Drake & Rihanna Exclusively Dating

It’s no secret, and a safe bet, that YMCMB rapper Drake has been bedding Bajan pop singer Rihanna. But word is that the two are officially and exclusively dating.

Reports TMZ:

Multiple sources extremely close to the couple tell us, Rihanna and Drake have gone from casually hooking up to seriously dating … they’ve decided to give it a serious shot.

We’re told Rihanna wants to spend as much time with Drake as her schedule will allow — because he treats her better than anyone she’s ever been with. Not a high bar.

As we reported, the pair have been virtually inseparable while Drake’s been touring in Europe — we’re told Rihanna has spent every single night with him since she arrived.

As for Drake, he’s smitten — one source said “he’s in the best mood he’s been in a long time.”