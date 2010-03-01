Moms of Lil Wayne, Ne-Yo And T Pain To Receive Humanitarian Award

The moms of Lil Wayne, Ne-Yo and T Pain are set to be commemorated for their leadership and contributions to humanity.

As previously reported, the mother of Lil Wayne, Jacida Carter, the mother of T-Pain, Aliyah Najm , and the mother of Ne-Yo, Loraine Smith, were set to work together on a new talk show.

The celebrity moms were set to host “Dinner Table Discussions”, a show about current events, “important topics”, interviews and features.

Now due to their hard work and obvious contributions to society, the three ladies are being honored with a humanitarian award in music and television.

Presenting the award to the ladies will be “EOTM Radio & Media” as well as media affiliates, the “Queens of Internet Radio” during their dinner and entertainment gala on Sunday, March 7, 2010 in Atlanta, GA.

Speaking on the upcoming awards ceremony, Ne-Yo’s mom Lorraine Smith says that she and her fellow celebutante counterparts are honored to be recognized.

“We are honored to receive the humanitarian award. We appreciate being acknowledged for our efforts towards making our corner of the world a little better. We believe that all of us have something to contribute to the betterment of our community. We chose to use education and empowerment as our vehicle towards that end.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at queensofinternetradio.com.

“Dinner Table Discussions” will reportedly air later this year.