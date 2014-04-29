The Finale: 13 Things We Learned From Black Ink Crew [PHOTOS]

The season 2 finale of Black Ink Crew went down last night and while some season long issues were resolved, unnecessary but entertaining drama prevailed.

On a positive note, Ceaser and Puma seemed like they were back to being fast friends and are plotting to take over the world. Also, Walt got a new son and Black Ink crew still throws a hell of a party.

Okay, that’s it for the good stuff, the rest of this episode was loaded with f-ckery. Dutchess continued to astound with her egomania. She got a boob job, but they really didn’t look all that big. But the winner as far as stupidity is hands down O’Sh*t. Three baby mamas and suddenly a fourth female “best friend” who clearly wants more got introduced. This guy…

Peep 13 things we learned from the finale of Black Ink Crew in the following pages.

