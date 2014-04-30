Ex-Scandal Actor Columbus Short Breaks Into His Wife’s Home

According to his estranged wife, Scandal star Columbus Short broke into and raided their marital home over Easter weekend.

Short’s wife, Tanee McCall-Short, has filed new court docs stating that he ransacked their home while she was away. This is highly problematic due to a restraining order barring Short from the premises, which was left wrecked at the hands of the actor.

TMZ reports that Short broke a door off its hinges, ripped off McCall’s bed sheets and left all the lights lit, on top of making his soon-to-be ex-wife and their 2-year-old daughter feel unsafe.

Although the order prohibits Short from entering his home, he insists he has the right to come and go as he pleases because his name is on the lease. McCall, on the other hand, feels the break-in is further proof the restraining order is necessary.

But what say you? Does Short, despite his history of domestic violence, have the right to be in the same house as his wife?

Photo: WENN.com