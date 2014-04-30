EA Sports Unveils Madden 15 Teaser Trailer [VIDEO]

This is for gamers who agree that the Madden franchise is the grandest form of NFL football off of the field. EA Sports revealed a teaser trailer for Madden 15 featuring Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Per a statement from GameStop:

Welcome to Madden Season! Madden NFL 15 delivers everything you need to own your rivals on both sides of the field, including the most immersive defensive gameplay in franchise history. With all-new player-lock camera angles, pass rush tools, open-field tackling mechanics, and smarter AI, you’ve never been more armed to take control of the defense and challenge the best offenses in the game. Madden NFL 15 introduces a revolutionary crowd-sourced play-calling system with three distinct ways to run offense and defense: coach suggestions, Madden community picks, and concept plays providing a strategic edge to take on all rivals. Dynamic pre-game and halftime shows, in-depth player profiles, as well as enhanced on-field graphics deliver next-generation broadcast presentation.

Peep the trailer below and let us know if Madden 2015, due to release August 26 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and the PlayStation 3, looks ill in the comments.

