Update: Parents Of Missing 2-Year-Old Charged With Murder

As previously reported, the body of two-year-old Aveion Lewis was found in a landfill in Virginia after his parents reported him missing.

The case has taken on a new twist however now that police say both his mother and his step-father are responsible for his murder.

Morgan Lockett and her husband Brandon Lockett were charged with second degree murder, child neglect and cruelty Monday.

Brandon Lockett was previously jailed in connection with the crime after police say he tried to cover up the murder of the child, claiming he was knocked unconscious by masked men and his step-son was kidnapped.

Morgan Lockett’s indictment says that she allowed her child to be “tortured, tormented, mutilated, beaten or cruelly treated” and failed to provide “necessary care for the child’s health.”

A cause of death has still yet to be released.

SMH….so, so sad.