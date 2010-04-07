Bobby V Links With DJ Drama for “60 Minutes” Mixtape

Well, first and foremost, where did this even come from?

Being under the radar for quite some time, singer Bobby V has seemed to very quiet on the solo tip since the release of his 2009 album Rebirth.

Apparently the singer has been brewing up some heat behind closed doors as the singer teams up with DJ Drama and DJ Sense to drop the mixtape 60 Minutes.

With features from Lil Boosie, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj and others, Bobby V even take a crack at tackling Jay Electronica’s “Exhibit C”.

“Who Can Love You” feat. Lil Boosie

http://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/04/18-who-can-love-you.mp3

[Check AFTER the jump for more TEASERS and DOWNLOAD Bobby V’s Latest]

“Space Age Lovin”

“I Like”

Want to hear more? Download Bobby V’s “60 Minutes” here.