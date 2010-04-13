New Oprah Tell-All Claims She Lied About Sexual Abuse, Was A Teen Prostitute

A controversial unofficial biography is set to hit the shelves about the life of media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Inside the publication are shocking allegations claiming that Oprah lied about being sexually abused as a child, embellished stories of her poor upbringing and sold her body as a prostitute.

Written by investigative journalist and author Kitty Kelley, the book is raising eyebrows and is already ranked No. 3 on Amazon’s list of best-sellers just hours after being released.

Kitty gathered her information for “Oprah” from various members of Oprah’s family including her cousin Katherine Carr Esters. Esters says Oprah was never as poor as she claims after dispelling stories about wearing potato sacks for clothing and befriending cockroaches in her Mississippi home.

Instead Esters says her cousin told her she lied about her past because “the truth is boring.”

“Where Oprah got that nonsense about growing up in filth and roaches I have no idea. I’ve confronted her and asked, ‘Why do you tell such lies?’ Oprah told me, ‘That’s what people want to hear. The truth is boring.’”

Kelly also alleges that Winfrey was so promiscuous as a teen that she began prostituting herself and turned tricks.

She claims that Oprah was set to reveal her shocking past herself in a 1993 autobiography that was never released.

There also allegations that Oprah lied about her sexual abuse as a child and is a lesbian who at one time pursued ABC correspondent Diane Sawyer and is now using her fiancé Stedman as a cover-up.

Her father Vernon Winfrey also chimed in on the book expressing his detest for her best friend Gayle King.

He calls her a “dirt hog” and “street heifer” and says, “She’s become too close to that woman Gayle.”

SMH….why would you try to sully the name of one of your family members?

Greed is a terrible thing.